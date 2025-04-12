Devotees injured in honey bee attack at Anjaneri Hill in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 12 (PTI) Several devotees suffered injuries after a swarm of honey bees attacked them on at Anjaneri Hill in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when there was a heavy footfall of devotees at the temple on the hill due to Hanuman Jayanti, an official said.

Anjaneri, around 20 km from Nashik, is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

A swarm of honey bees attacked the devotees, but no one was seriously injured as the personnel from the police, forest and health departments were at the scene to tackle the situation, the official said.

People with minor injuries were administered first-aid, he said.