Latur, Oct 14 (PTI) A batch of devotees left from Latur in Maharashtra by train to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as part of the Eknath Shinde government's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

The train, with 800 scheme beneficiaries, was flagged off in the afternoon by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

As per the scheme, pilgrims are provided financial help as well as air-conditioned train travel, meals, accommodation, and guided tours. PTI COR BNM