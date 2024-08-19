Devotees offer 13 ft X 13 ft rakhi to Lord Ganesha at Indore temple

Indore, Aug 19 (PTI) An organisation of devotees of Lord Ganesha on Monday offered a 13 ft X 13 ft rakhi, made on the theme of saving the environment, to their deity on Raksha Bandhan in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Rahul Sharma, secretary of ‘Shri Vighnaharta Ganesh Bhakt Samiti’ told PTI that the rakhi, made on the theme of saving the environment, was offered to the Lord at the Khajrana Ganesh temple in the city on the auspicious occasion.

Sharma said the 169-sqft rakhi has a 101-metre-long string, which was tied on the temple premises. It weighs 125 kg and has been prepared by 15 artists in a fortnight, he said.

The rakhi also features the name of the plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, launched on World Environment Day on June 5 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The organisation claims that this is the world's largest rakhi made on the theme of saving the environment.

“While offering the rakhi to Lord Ganesha, we prayed to him to protect the Earth from the dangers of global warming and climate change. Our purpose behind making this rakhi is to make common people aware to save the environment,” he said. PTI HWP ADU NR