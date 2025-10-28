Usha Arghya marks emotional culmination to 4-day Chhath Puja in Bihar

Patna: Lakh of devotees across Bihar offered morning prayers to the rising sun on Tuesday, marking the culmination of the four-day Chhath Puja festival.

The devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganga and other water bodies here since early morning to offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun.

The Patna district administration made elaborate arrangements at more than 100 ghats along the river to avert any untoward incident during Chhath Puja, Bihar’s biggest festival, officials said.

Several medical camps had also been set up at various ghats in Patna, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in the Chhath Puja festivities at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, on Tuesday morning, along with his family members.

Chhath Puja was also celebrated at the residences of several politicians in the state capital.

The four-day festivities began on October 25 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual. It is observed on the sixth day of ‘Kartik Shukla’ and six days after Diwali.