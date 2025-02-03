Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala in MP on Basant Panchami

Dhar (MP), Feb 3 (PTI) Devotees on Monday offered prayers at Bhojshala, a medieval-era monument here which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own, on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Heavy security was deployed at the Bhojshala complex, the ASI-protected 11th century monument which Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) last year conducted a scientific survey of the disputed complex following directives of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Some Hindu outfits are holding a four-day Basant Utsav at the Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district from Monday.

Prayers began from early morning at Bhojshala, where a 'hawan kund' was lit and "aahuti" (offering) was being made in it, Bhojshala Mukti Yagya's convenor Gopal Sharma said.

A 'shobha yatra' (procession) will be carried out from Udajirao Square, following which 'maha-aarti' of Maa Vagdevi (Saraswati) will be held later in the day, he said.

Sharma said that Raja Bhoj started celebrating Saraswati Janmotsav on this day in the year 1034 by installing the idol of Maa Vagdevi in the structure's sanctum sanctorum.

The entire Hindu society has been celebrating the same tradition with great enthusiasm, he said. This is the 991st year of the celebrations, he added.

The HC, on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice', on March 11 last year ordered the ASI to conduct the scientific survey of the complex, After an almost three-month-long survey, the ASI submitted the report, which runs into more than 2,000 pages, to the HC in July.

After a controversy erupted, the ASI on April 7, 2003 issued an order, as per which Hindus are allowed to worship in the Bhojshala on Tuesdays, while Muslims can offer namaz at the place on Fridays.

The Hindu Front for Justice had challenged this arrangement in its petition.

Last year, Hindu petitioners moved the Supreme Court, requesting it to lift a stay granted on April 1 which restrained any action on the basis of ASI report on Bhojshala.

The Supreme Court will hear this case later this month on February 17, the petitioner, Ashish Goyal, said on Monday.

Goyal said he had demanded in the apex court that the ASI report be made public.

In the next hearing, we will urge the apex court to vacate the stay, he said. PTI COR ADU GK