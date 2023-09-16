Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on first 'parkash purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Amritsar, Sep 16 (PTI) Scores of devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib here on Saturday on the occasion of the first 'parkash purb' of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Various religious events have been organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on this occasion.

While a series of religious events have been organised in Amritsar city for the past several days, a huge 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) was held from Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib to the Golden Temple. At the departure of the procession, led by 'panj piaras' (five beloved ones), jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, 'nishanchi' (flag bearers) and 'nagarchi' (drum beaters) were honoured with 'siropao' (robe of honour).

Before commencing the 'nagar kirtan', 'bhog' (concluding ceremony) of the 'akhand path' (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) was held and 'hazuri ragi jathas' performed gurbani kirtan.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh congratulated the devotees on the first 'parkash purab'.

“Guru Granth Sahib is the 'guru' (master) of the Sikhs and it is the duty of every Sikh to live life following the path shown by the holy gurbani," he said.

The jathedar said that Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh guru, compiled Guru Granth Sahib with his own hand in 1,604 and did first enshrinement at the Golden Temple.

On the same day, Guru Arjan Dev honoured Baba Budha with the service of the first 'granthi', which started the granthi tradition “Since the time of the Guru till today, a large number of devotees gather on the occasion of the first 'parkash purb' and pay respect and reverence to holy Guru Granth Sahib," the jathedar said.

He encouraged the 'sangat' (community) to adopt the holy Gurbani of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in their lives and lead a life according to 'gurmat' (teachings of Sikh Gurus).

During the procession, 'gatka' (Sikh martial art) performances by the Sikh youths as well as batches of devotees expressed their devotion by singing 'gurbani' (holy Sikh verses).

Meanwhile, 'langar' (community kitchen food) of different dishes were also organised by the devotees at several places. On the occasion of the first 'parkash purb' of Guru Granth Sahib, 'jalau' (grandeur) was decorated at Sri Harmandir Sahib (sanctum sanctorum), the Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib.

The complex of Harmandir Sahib was also decorated with colorful flowers, which remained a center of attraction.

About 50 to 70 tonnes of flowers offered by a devotee have been used to decorate the complex.

Harmandir Sahib and Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib have also been decorated with lighting for the evening celebration.

SGPC chief Dhami, who attended the congregation and events, urged the devotees to live life as per 'gurmat'.