Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temples across UP on last day of Sawan

Varanasi/Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Long queues were seen outside Shiva temples across the state on Monday, as devotees lined up to pay obeisance to the deity on the last day of the holy 'Sawan' month.

In Varanasi, people began queuing up at the gates of the Kashi Vishwanath temple from around sunrise.

According to the temple officials, almost one lakh had offered water to the 'shivling' only until 9 am. These include devotees both from the city and those arriving from various parts of the country.

A similar religious fervour was observed at the Mankameshwar Temple of Lucknow where people were seen standing in queues till afternoon to offer water to the deity.

"All the Mondays of Sawan are considered auspicious but today holds special significance as it is the last Monday of the holy month. We are here to pay our respect to the god and seek blessings," said Kamal Kant Sharma who visited Mankameshwar Temple in the morning.

Similar queues were also reported outside the Shiva temples in Prayagraj, Bareilly and other districts.

Shiva devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion at Phaphamau in Prayagraj.

Officials said the local administration of every district remained on alert and made special arrangements to ensure safety of the devotees visiting the temples.

People also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great fervour across the state on Monday. The festival celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of 'Sawan'. PTI COR CDN RPA