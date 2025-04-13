Devotees offer prayers in gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Baisakhi

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Devotees across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh offered prayers at gurdwaras on the occasion of Baisakhi festival on Sunday.

Scores of people paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, and Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Patiala, among other gurdwaras.

Baisakhi festival also marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh created the 'Order of Khalsa' in the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by baptising 'Panj Pyaras (beloved ones) belonging to different castes.

Baisakhi also marks the onset of the harvest season.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria extended warm greetings on Baisakhi festival.

In his message, Kataria said Baisakhi has a multi-faceted importance. It marks the ripening of the Rabi harvest, a time of great joy for the farmers to reap the fruits of their hard labour, he said.

The governor said the occasion has a special significance in the glorious history of Sikhism, as on this day, Guru Gobind Singh founded the 'Order of Khalsa' at Sri Anandpur Sahib to fight against the tyranny of the Mughals and to protect human and secular ethos and sacrificed his entire family for this cause.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann greeted people on the occasion of 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' and 'Baisakhi'.

He, along with his wife, paid obeisance at the Dukh Nivaran gurdwara in Patiala.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who also greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi, offered prayers at the gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. PTI CHS RHL