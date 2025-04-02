Devotees offer prayers to Godesss Shringar Gauri at Gyanvapi in once a year occasion

Varanasi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Devotees thronged the Shri Shringar Gauri temple at the western gate of Gyanvapi mosque here from early Wednesday morning on the occasion of the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, the only day Hindus are allowed to offer prayers at the site every year.

Gyanvapi is at the centre of one of the major mosque-temple disputes and regular worship at the site was restricted by the administration since the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

A group of five women had filed a petition in 2021 seeking permission for regular worship at the temple and the matter is before the court.

Gulshan Kapoor, who accompanied the women's group for prayers, said that since 2005, devotees have been granted the right to perform collective worship at the temple once a year during Chaitra Navratri.

Kapoor said, "This Wednesday was a rare opportunity for devotees to offer prayers to Maa Shringar Gauri. Women worshippers offered traditional items symbolising marital bliss and coconuts as part of the rituals." Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had on May 31, 2023 dismissed the plea moved by the Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by women worshippers in the district court, seeking the right to worship Hindu deities inside the mosque premises.

A district court had on January 31 last year allowed Hindus to offer prayers in the cellar of the Gyanvapi complex.