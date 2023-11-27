Devotees take dip in rivers across UP on Kartik Purnima

Ayodhya/Varanasi: Lakhs of devotees thronged river banks in Varanasi and Ayodhya on Monday to take a dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Advertisment

Security has been tightened at the bathing ghats in the two towns in view of the arrival of a large number of devotees.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said, "We are expecting 30 to 40 lakh devotees in Ayodhya for the holy dip".

Kartik Purnima, which is also celebrated as Dev Deepavali, is the last day of the holy Hindu month of Kartik.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend a Dev Deepavali event in Varanasi on Monday evening.

Greeting people on the occasion, Adityanath said the festival has a special significance in Indian culture and provides an opportunity to humans to connect with nature.