Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Har ki Pauri on Makar Sankranti

Haridwar, Jan 14 (PTI) Braving biting cold, a huge crowd of devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Khichdi Prasad distribution programmes were also organised on a large scale at many places here by Dharm Yatra Mahasangh, Punyadayi Abhiyan Seva Samiti, Agrasen Ghat Samiti and others.

Despite severe cold, devotees started gathering at Har ki Pauri even before the daybreak.

Devotees said even though it was very cold, they could not miss the opportunity to bathe in the Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Explaining the religious significance of a bath in the Ganga on the occasion, astrologer Pratik Mishrapuri said the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated when the Sun enters Capricorn, the house of his son Saturn. It is because of this transitional planetary position that it is called Makar Sankranti ('sankranti' means transition).

It is believed that on this occasion, by bathing in the Ganga and donating, one is absolved of all sins and attains salvation, he said, adding auspicious things like marriages can now be held.

The administration made tight security arrangements and the area around the holy river was divided into eight zones and 21 sectors for crowd management, SSP Pramendra Dobhal said.

Police were also deployed at the ghats. The entire fair area was being monitored through CCTV, he said.