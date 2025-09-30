Devotees throng Durga Puja pandals across Bengal on Maha Ashtami

Kolkata: Devotees thronged Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal on Maha Ashtami, considered the most auspicious day of Durga Puja, on Tuesday as the rhythmic beats of 'dhaak' reverberated through the air.

From children to the elderly, people gathered in large numbers in the morning to offer 'anjali' (floral tributes) to Goddess Durga. Clad in colourful traditional attire, devotees carried plates with flowers and bel leaves, while priests recited mantras.

At Kolkata's historic Sobhabazar Rajbari, one of the city's oldest household pujas, rituals were performed with grandeur, drawing crowds keen to witness the centuries-old traditions.

Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, also saw thousands of devotees assemble for special Ashtami rituals, including the traditional Kumari Puja, where a young girl is worshipped as a living embodiment of the goddess.

The day will culminate with the solemn Sandhi Puja, held at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, regarded as the most sacred moment of the five-day festival.

Priests said the 48-minute ritual commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over demons Chanda and Munda.

Long queues were seen outside major Kolkata pandals, such as Santosh Mitra Square, Kumartuli Park, College Square, Mudiali, Ballygunge Cultural and Jodhpur Park, despite the sultry weather.

Celebrations were equally fervent in other parts of the state, including Durgapur, Asansol, Kalyani and Siliguri, underlining the cultural and religious significance of Durga Puja, recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's Intangible Cultural Heritage.