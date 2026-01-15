Devotees throng ghats of Ganga and Sarya in Varanasi and Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti

Varanasi/Ayodhya, Jan 15 (PTI) On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and Saryu rivers in Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The temple administration in Varanasi said that Lord Vishwanath was offered traditional and 'sattvik' food items, including khichdi, chivda, peanut brittle and papad, during the bhog.

After the bhog, "Madhyan Bhog Aarti" was held at the Kashi Vishwanath temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns, they said.

According to the administration, elaborate arrangements were made at the temple for smooth darshan and worship on the occasion.

These measures ensured that all religious activities were conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner, they said.

The temple complex remained imbued with faith and devotion throughout the celebrations, they added.

In Ayodhya, from dawn, devotees were seen taking dips of faith in the river Saryu.

After bathing, devotees offered prayers at HanumanGarhi and Ram temple, while many departed for Prayagraj Magh Mela afterwards.

The "Khichdi" festival was also celebrated with traditional devotion on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in all major temples in the city, including Ram Mandir.

According to the officials, a crowd of nearly 5 lakh people gathered in Ayodhya on the Makarsankranti festival.

Due to the ongoing Prayagraj Magh Mela, considering the possibility of heavy crowds on Makar Sankranti as well as Mauni Amavasya, Vasant Panchami and Maghi Purnima, the administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya.

Holding areas have been created at all major entry routes to Ayodhya -- Ambedkar Nagar, Gonda, Basti, Raebareli, Sultanpur and Lucknow -- where passengers are being controlled and released according to the crowd.

Special arrangements have been made for vehicle parking, diversion and crowd control, Additional SP City Chakrapani Tripathi said. PTI COR ABN SHS SHS