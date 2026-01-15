Devotees throng ghats, special Bhog Aarti held at Kashi Vishwanath temple on Makar Sankranti

Varanasi (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and performed the Madhyan Bhog Aarti at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

The temple administration said that Lord Vishwanath was offered traditional and 'sattvik' food items, including khichdi, chivda, peanut brittle and papad, during the bhog.

After the bhog was offered, the aarti was performed amid chanting of Vedic hymns, they said.

The administration said that after the ritual worship of the Ganga on Makar Sankranti, elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth darshan and worship of devotees at the temple.

These measures ensured that all religious activities were conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner, they said.

The temple complex remained imbued with faith and devotion throughout the celebrations, they added.