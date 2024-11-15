Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) A large number of devotees on Friday thronged gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Advertisment

Long queues of people of different faiths were seen at the Sikh shrines at several places, including Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula, among others.

The governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

In Punjab, devotees thronged the gurdwaras in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala and Mohali.

Advertisment

Similarly, in Haryana, devotees made a beeline for the Sikh shrines in Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, and Karnal.

In Panchkula district, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan paid obeisance at the Nada Sahib Gurdwara.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the Chhevin Patshahi Gurdwara in Amritsar.

Advertisment

A large number of devotees were also seen at the different gurdwaras in Chandigarh as well. PTI SUN ARI