Devotees throng Hanuman temples as 'bhandara' season begins

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) The bhandara season commenced in the state capital on Tuesday, with devotees braving the scorching sun and thronging the Hanuman temples.

From Aliganj to Hazratganj and from Aminabad to University Road, devotees assembled in large numbers at various Hanuman temples to offer prayers on the first 'Bada Mangal'.

A bhandara is a community feast organised during religious occasions with food cooked in massive quantities.

In an X post, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished people on the occasion. "Happy Bada Mangal, the first Tuesday of the month of Jyeshta! May Sankatmochak, Lord of incomparable strength, Kesarinandan, bless all with courage, devotion and health." Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also took to X to wish the people of the state.

"Om Hanumate Namah! Hearty greetings to all the people of the country and the state on the auspicious festival of Bada Mangal, the first Tuesday of Jyeshtha month! We pray to Lord Shri Hanuman, the destroyer of troubles, to bless all of us with courage, prudence and knowledge," Maurya said in an X post.

"Hearty greetings to the entire country and state on the sacred festival of Bada Mangal," Brajesh posted.

Elaborating on the spiritual aspect of Bada Mangal, Prayagraj-based astrologer Ashutosh Varshney told PTI, "Bada Mangal refers to the Tuesdays in the Hindu month of Jyestha (also called Jeth). It is believed that on Bada Mangal, Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram for the first time and their bond grew stronger. This year, Bada Mangal festivities will be held on five Tuesdays starting May 13." The Hanuman temple in Aliganj is a popular spot among devotees, given its historical significance.

There are several legends attributed to its origin, with one of them being how Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's grandmother Aliya Begum prayed at the temple to recover from her sickness. Once healed, she hosted a grand celebration, distributing lavish charity, thus marking the fair's revered tradition, the Lucknow District Administration website states.

Lucknow-based astrologer Trilokinath Singh, who organises bhandaras near the Aliganj temple, told PTI, "This temple is a testament to the enduring legacy of Aliya Begum, the wife of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula and revered grandmother of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah. It symbolises interfaith harmony, welcoming devotees from diverse religious backgrounds to converge every Tuesday during the auspicious month of Jyestha." In Lucknow, over 400 bhandaras are being organised by various organisations across the city, Lucknow Municipal Corporation PRO Pranjal Dixit told PTI. PTI NAV MPL RUK RUK