Devotees throng Jharkhand temples on Navratri, special rituals at Rajrappa, Itkhori, Tamar

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) Thousands of devotees are flocking to the temples dedicated to different avatars of Goddess Durga across Jharkhand during Shardiya Navratri, with special rituals being held in a festive atmosphere.

At the Chinnamastika temple in Rajrappa in Ramgarh district, pilgrims arrive throughout the year, but the footfall has risen sharply during Navratri.

Priest Santosh Kumar said devotees have been performing rituals daily from 7 am to 4 pm, followed by evening aarti.

The shrine has been adorned with over 11 types of flowers, including roses, marigolds and tuberose, at a cost of Rs 2 lakh, he said.

The crowd swells from the sixth day of Navratri and peaks on Vijayadashami, when more than 50,000 visitors are expected, he added.

Kumar said while kheer is offered to the goddess daily, a special fish prasad is served on Vijayadashami, a centuries-old tradition.

The temple, a renowned Shakti Peeth, stands at the confluence of the Bhera and Damodar rivers, and its architecture resembles that of Assam's Kamakhya temple.

The Bhadrakali temple at Itkhori in Chatra district is also witnessing a heavy turnout.

"On Maha Ashtami, only darshan and floral offerings are allowed. Bhog will not be offered on this day because the goddess is on fast herself," chief priest Narsingh Tiwari told PTI.

He said Maha Navami would begin with the ritual of Kushmanda Bali, where devotees symbolically sacrifice their ego and arrogance before the goddess.

"At the temple, the goddess sits on a lotus in the form of Lakshmi. On her side, Lord Vishnu is seated," he said.

At the Dewri temple in Tamar on the outskirts of Ranchi, Sandhi Bali rituals are performed with offerings of sugarcane and watermelons.

"On Wednesday, Maha Navami rituals will include animal sacrifice, with goats, sheep and buffalo calves offered before the goddess," priest Narsingh Panda said.

The temple, famous for its idol of the goddess with 16 arms, is unique as tribal priests, or Pahans, perform rituals alongside Brahmin priests.

The centuries-old Pathaleshwari temple in Deoghar's Madhupur, dedicated to Goddess Kali, is also drawing large crowds.

Built nearly 500 years ago by Raja Digvijay Singh, it is said to have been established after the king dreamt of the goddess, who instructed him to bring her idol from Kolkata. PTI RPS RPS SOM