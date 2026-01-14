Devotees throng Kalijai island temple in Chilika on Makar Sankranti

Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 14 (PTI) Kalijai island, home to the revered Kalijai temple inside Chilika Lake, witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on Wednesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Braving the winter chill, devotees from different parts of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh arrived early in the morning to offer prayers to Goddess Kalijai, regarded as the presiding deity of fishermen, and to take a holy dip in the lake.

Hundreds of boats were deployed from Balugaon, Barkul, Keshapur and Krushna Prasad jetties to ferry pilgrims to the island.

“Around 200 boats were engaged from Barkul jetty alone to carry devotees to the temple,” said Basant Nayak, president of the Maa Kalijai Motorboat Owners’ Association. About 120 boats were similarly pressed into service at Balugaon jetty, he added.

Boat movement remained smooth due to clear weather conditions and the absence of morning fog, officials said.

Police maintained a strict vigil to ensure compliance with safety norms. “Passengers were instructed to wear life jackets and overloading of boats was strictly avoided,” said Balugaon police station inspector-in-charge J K Parida.

Adequate police personnel were deployed at Balugaon and Barkul jetties, while a patrolling boat was pressed into service inside the lake. Rescue boats were also kept on standby to deal with any emergency, the officer said.

Fire services personnel were deployed at the lake, and additional forces were stationed at the temple premises to maintain law and order. No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, police said.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, local fishermen performed a traditional ‘yagna’ at the temple, praying for a good fishing season. PTI COR BBM NN