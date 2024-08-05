Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples in UP on third Monday of 'Sawan'

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples around Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers on the third Monday of 'Sawan'.

In Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed ceremonial rituals at the Mansarovar temple and prayed for the well-being of the state's people.

Devotees thronged the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi since morning while long queues were seen at all Lord Shiva temples in Prayagraj.

In Ayodhya, devotees arrived in large numbers to bathe in the Saryu river.

Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank convenor Ashutosh Varshney said the entire month was dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and, according to scriptures, Mondays in particular were of great importance.

At the Siddhpeeth Nageshwar Nath temple, believed to have been established by Lord Ram's son Kush, the administration made extensive arrangements for devotees, who queued up at the temple since dawn.

Ayodhya Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das told PTI Video, "It is the third Monday of 'Sawan'. A large number of devotees of Lord Shiva have gathered in Ramnagari (city of Lord Ram)." He thanked Adityanath for the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

"Flowers are being showered on the devotees from helicopters at various places and Ayodhya is witnessing amazing sight as Lord Ram's 'sena' is seen chanting the praises of Lord Shiva," Das said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath held a janata darshan for the second consecutive day in the Gorakhnath temple complex and emphasised that prompt disposal of people's problems was his government's priority.

He heard the problems of around 400 people and issued the necessary instructions. PTI NAV ABN OZ SZM