Devotees throng Nashik temples to mark 'shravan somvar'

Nashik, Aug 21 (PTI) Several thousand devotees visited temples in Nashik to mark the first 'shravan somvar' on Monday.

Advertisment

Huge queues of devotees were seen in Lord Kapaleshwar Temple in Panchavati, Lord Someshwar Temple and Lord Trimbakeshwar Temple, among others, officials said.

Security arrangements were made to ensure there was no untoward incident due to crowding, they added.

Crowds were also seen at temples in Nashik Road, CIDCO, Indiranagar, atpur, Ambad and Mhasrul, they said. PTI COR BNM BNM