Devotees throng shakti peeths in Himachal on New Year

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Scores of devotees on Monday thronged various shakti peeths and temples in Himachal Pradesh to seek blessings of gods on the New Year.

Advertisment

A large number of devotees were seen at famous temples, including Chamunda, Chintpurni, Brajeshwari, Sri Naina Devi, Bala Sundari, Maa Taradevi, Shoolni Mata and Baba Balak Nath temple, in different parts of the state to have 'darshan'.

Earlier, to welcome the New Year, thousands of tourists and locals danced to the tunes of popular songs till late night on Sunday in Shimla.

In Kangra, Rishi Kumar, a local, said a large number of people come to Brajeshwari temple, one of the shakti peeths, on January 1 every year to seek blessings.

Advertisment

"We live close by and come here on every festival," Kumar said.

Ritesh Aggarwal from Maharashtra said that they have come to seek blessings from Mata. "We come here every year on January 14 but this year we came on the New Year. All wishes are fulfilled here." Ram Prasad Sharma, head priest at Brajeshwari temple, said people from across the country come here to seek blessings.

Himachal Pradesh is abode to a number of ancient temples, five shakti peeths, including Chintpurni, Barjeshwai Mata, Chamunda Devi, Naina Devi and Jwalamukhi, and lakhs of devotees visit these religious places round the year.

The state government is also stressing on religious tourism and the tourism circuit bus service 'Pratham Darshan Seva' for pilgrims visiting Chintpurni and Jwalamukhi temples have been started recently while service for other destinations is in pipeline. Famous temples are also being connected through ropeways. PTI BPL KVK KVK