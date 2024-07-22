Devotees throng Shiv temples across UP on first Monday of 'Sawan' month

Varanasi/Gorakhpur: On the first Monday of the auspicious month of 'Sawan', lakhs of devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiv at various temples across the state, including Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

Spanning from July 22 to August 19, this special period will include five Mondays. The annual kanwar yatra also takes place during 'Sawan' as 'kanwariyas' or devotees of Lord Shiv carry water from the Ganga River back home. The yatra will culminate on August 2.

Since early Monday, devotees made a beeline for 'darshan pujan' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. More than one lakh devotees had offered prayers by 9 am, according to the temple administration.

The administration estimated that more than 10 lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple by evening, which will be a new record in itself.

Air coolers and drinking water have been arranged for the devotees while the darshan and aarti from the sanctum sanctorum are being broadcast live on huge screens across the city, it said.

Tight security arrangements are in place with more than 2,500 security personnel being deployed.

Three teams from the health department have been deployed at the Vishwanath Dham. These teams will work in three shifts throughout the month of Sawan and ambulances will also be deployed along the route of the pilgrims.

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Lord Shiv and prayed for the welfare of the people, an official statement said.

In the temples of Badaun, chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' rented the air as a huge crowd of devotees stood in long queues from 4 am to offer prayers.

The devotees performed 'jalabhishek' of the shivaling with milk, water, belpatra, bhaang, dhatura, and white flowers.

In Ayodhya, devotees gathered at the famous Nageshwar Nath temple to offer prayers.