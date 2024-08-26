Devotees throng temples across Jaipur to celebrate Janmashtami

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Scores of devotees on Monday thronged Govind Devji temple and Shri Radha Gopinathji temple and paid obeisance amid tight security arrangements on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Devotees made a beeline at the Govind Devji Temple, located inside the City Palace, from 3 am for 'mangla darshan' from 4.30 am.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the influx of devotees is expected to increase as the day advances. Accordingly, we have made adequate security arrangements for their safety. A huge rush of devotees was also seen in several temples including Shri Radha Gopinath Ji Temple.

Joseph said facial recognition CCTV cameras to identify pickpockets, vehicle thieves and other miscreants have been installed in Govind Devji temple, ISKCON temple and Akshaya Patra temple. Control rooms have been set up at each of the three temples for surveillance. Teams of policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed in the temples, he said.

“Photos and other details of criminals of the state and interstate are already fed in the database. Whenever these criminals come in the range of the CCTV, they will be identified and immediately an alert will pop up and security personnel on duty will nab them immediately," the officer said. Temples in Jaipur and across the state have been decorated with flowers and lights for Janmashtami celebrations. PTI SDA NB