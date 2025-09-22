Devotees throng temples across UP as Navratri begins

Varanasi/Mathura, Sep 22 (PTI) Temples dedicated to Goddess Durga in Uttar Pradesh witnessed long queues of devotees on Monday, the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival, with heavy security arrangements in place.

In Varanasi, thousands thronged temples such as Durga Kund since early morning, where rituals began with the traditional mangala aarti.

"From dawn, people have been standing in lines for darshan and puja. The entire temple has been decorated, and devotional songs are being sung," Durga Kund temple priest Kaushal Guru said.

Police said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the festival. Drone cameras are being used to monitor large gatherings.

In Mathura, known as the land of Lord Krishna, the Sri Kali Devi temple in Cantt, the Chamunda Devi temple, and the Katyani Devi temple in Vrindavan were packed with devotees.

"This Navratri has special significance as Maa Durga is believed to be arriving on an elephant, which is considered very auspicious. It will bring prosperity and good fortune, especially for those in business and agriculture," Raman Tandon, media in-charge of the Sri Kali Devi temple, said.

Sri Kali Devi temple priest Dinesh Chaturvedi said, "The festival that began today and will culminate next week is expected to bring peace, happiness, growth, and even good relations with neighbouring countries." Police force has been stationed outside major temples to maintain order and ensure the safety of devotees, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) City, Aashna Chaudhary, assured.

In Mirzapur, a heavy rush of devotees was seen outside the famous Vidhyachal temple for darshan.

In Lucknow, Chandraki Devi, Kali Badi, and other temples also witnessed a heavy crowd of devotees. PTI COR ABN ANM VN VN