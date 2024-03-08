Devotees throng temples in Jaipur on Mahashivratri; Rajasthan Guv, CM extend greetings

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated at major Shiv temples here on Friday as a large number of devotees thronged them to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Advertisment

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma greeted people of the state on the occasion.

The governor offered prayers with his family at the Raj Bhawan here.

Kalraj Mishra and his wife Satyawati Mishra performed 'rudrabhishek' and other rituals at Raj Rajeshwar Shiv Temple located at Raj Bhavan. Mishra anointed the shivling and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people, according to a statement.

According to the Raj Bhavan spokesperson, Mishra, after worshiping Lord Shiva, performed aarti and prayed for well-being and prosperity of all. Chief Minister Sharma shared a post on X, "Innumerable best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of 'Mahashivratri' dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev." "I urge Mahadev to give us the strength to continue doing good deeds with all our might in life. With his compassion, everyone's life should be filled with happiness, peace and health," he said. PTI AG RPA