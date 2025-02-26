Devotees throng temples in Punjab, Haryana to offer prayers on Mahashivratri

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Devotees in large numbers thronged temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday to offer prayers on Mahashivratri.

People started arriving at the temples early in the morning to offer milk and fruits for the occasion. Long queues were seen outside many Shiva temples.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended their warm greetings to the people on Mahashivratri.

Saini offered prayers at the Shiv temple located at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi in the morning.

In a post on X, Saini said, “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I offered prayers at the Shiv temple and prayed to Lord Shiva for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.” "Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva bless you all with happiness, good health, and prosperity," Mann posted on X in Punjabi.

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria , and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also extended their warm greetings to the people on the occasion.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all devotees of Lord Shiva. May His divine blessings bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone’s life," Kataria said in his message on the occasion.

He further added, “Mahashivratri is an occasion for prayer, meditation, and seeking renewed energy to do good. Let us pray that our lives remain illuminated with good health, noble thoughts, and righteous actions." "My heartfelt greetings to the people of Haryana and the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2025," Haryana Governor posted on X.

Dattatreya said, "Mahashivratri is a sacred occasion that inspires devotion, self-discipline, and the pursuit of truth. It is a time to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all." "Let’s celebrate Mahashivratri with faith and devotion while upholding the values of compassion and unity. My best wishes for happiness, health, and prosperity for all," he added. PTI SUN ARD