Devotees throng temples on Maha Shivratri in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Devotees carrying milk and fruits thronged temples across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Sunday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Long queues of devotees were witnessed outside Lord Shiva temples which were decorated for the occasion. Chants of 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed in the temples across the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh district, where he offered prayers to Lord Shiva and performed the traditional ritual of Jalabhishek.

Saini prayed for peace, prosperity and continued progress for the people of the state, an official statement said.

He also extended warm greetings to the citizens of Haryana on the festival and received 'prasad' at the temple premises.

Describing Maha Shivratri as a celebration of deep faith and spiritual strength, Saini expressed hope that Lord Shiva's blessings would guide the state towards sustained development and harmony.

He also urged people to uphold unity, brotherhood and social harmony on this sacred occasion.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Dhuri in Sangrur district on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Earlier, CM Mann extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "May Lord Shiva bless you all with immense happiness and good health," said the Punjab chief minister in a post on X. PTI SUN NB NB