Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI): Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across Karnataka with religious fervour as devotees thronged temples and community pandals to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on Wednesday.

Long queues were witnessed outside prominent temples, including Dodda Ganapathi temple in Bengaluru where people offered flowers, coconuts and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with police making elaborate security arrangements across the city to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations.

Several residential areas and public places also saw the installation of Ganesha idols, with cultural programmes and community feasts planned as part of the festivities.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh all adequate security measures are in place for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city.

Extra CCTVs have also been installed at major points, which have been linked with the command centre by aligning them with procession routes.

Police officials at the command centre will closely monitor activities to ensure their smooth conduct of processions, he said.

Two Rapid Action Force companies have also been deployed as additional support to the city police personnel.

Many devotees were also seen preferring eco-friendly, colourless clay idols of Ganesha instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols coated with chemical paints that are considered harmful to the environment and water bodies.

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre had directed local bodies to strictly enforce the ban on the manufacture and sale of Gowri and Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris.

As a large number of public and devotees are expected to arrive for the immersion of Ganesh idols at the historic Yediyur Lake in Jayanagar, and traffic congestion is anticipated on Kanakapura main road, suitable traffic arrangements have been made by the police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around the place of the event.

Similar arrangements and traffic restrictions have also been made at other prominent lakes in the city where immersion of Ganesh idols is expected.

In Bidar, despite incessant rain since Tuesday night, enthusiasm remained high as people thronged to markets to take idols home, often shielding them with tarpaulins and umbrellas.

At Mohan Market in the city, devotees were seen buying idols with umbrellas in hand, determined not to let the weather come in the way of the festival. Though the incessant rain created problems for both buyers and sellers, the devotion of the people ensured that the celebrations continued with the traditional fervour.

In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, several public Ganesha festivals were organised, while major temples including Sharavu and Southadka in Dakshina Kannada and the Ganapati shrine at Udupi Ananteshwara temple, witnessed heavy footfall of devotees seeking blessings.

Meanwhile, in districts like Raichur, Hubballi and Dharwad, tight security arrangements have been enforced, with both the police department and CRPF forces deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occur and communal harmony is maintained.

In Hubballi city, Eidgah Maidan and surrounding areas are under strict police vigil and authorities are appealing public to celebrate the festival peacefully. PTI AMP ADB