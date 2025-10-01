Devotees throng Tirumala for 'Radhotsavam' on penultimate day of Brahmotsavams

Tirupati, Oct 1 (PTI) On the penultimate day of the annual 'Salakatla Brahmotsavams' at Tirumala, a 'radhotsavam' (chariot procession) was held on Wednesday, featuring Sri Malayappa Swamy along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, TTD said.

The 'radhotsavam' was carried out with a giant wooden chariot, 43 feet tall and weighing 47 tonnes, which was pulled along the four 'mada' streets of Tirumala.

"On the penultimate day of the ongoing annual 'Salakatla Brahmotsavams' in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, glided along the four 'mada' streets of Tirumala," the temple body said in a statement.

Thousands of devotees took part in the ritual, pulling the divine chariot, it added.

According to TTD, 'radhotsavam' has been a traditional practice since ancient times and is believed to "bestow liberation" as described in sacred texts.

"The chariot signifies self-realisation and the distinction between the body and the soul," the temple body added. PTI SSK