Devotees to get chance to present their new devotional songs in Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) Devotees of Lord Ayyappa will get an opportunity to present their own devotional songs at the hill shrine of Sabarimala, thanks to an initiative by the TDB.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to include newly composed and tuned devotional songs by the ordinary devotees in the list of songs played through the public address system at the hill shrine.

At present, only devotional songs rendered by renowned singers such as K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya are played at Sabarimala, a TDB statement said.

Under the new initiative, original devotional compositions by devotees will also be considered after scrutiny by the Devaswom Board, it said.

The lyricist, composer and singer must jointly submit an affidavit and consent letter declaring that the song is an original work and that no copyright claims exist.

The song, to be submitted in a pen drive, should be handed over to the concerned TDB official at the Sannidhanam (temple complex).

After a detailed examination, the Devaswom Board will decide on the inclusion of selected songs in the official playlist to be played at the shrine.

At Sabarimala, the sanctum sanctorum opens at dawn to "Vande Vighneswaram" rendered by Yesudas and closes at night to "Harivarasanam" in the same voice, it said.

The temple reopens at 3 pm to "Sreekovil Nada Thurannu" sung by Jayavijaya.

Several devotional songs are also played between announcements for pilgrims, and the new devotional songs would also be played in this manner, the statement added.