Devotees will be able to visit all 6 temples in Ram Janmabhoomi complex by Oct-end

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Devotees will be able to visit all six temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex here by the end of October, while construction work at the site is expected to be completed by December, officials said on Friday.

Chairman of the temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra, who reviewed preparations for the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple, said most of the construction work is being completed before the event, which will be attended by the President Droupadi Murmu and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra said preparations are underway for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25, with a guest list of around 8,000 people being prepared. The date chosen by the trust coincides with the annual celebration of Lord Ram's wedding in Ayodhya, he added.

According to Mishra, more than five lakh devotees are expected to participate in the wedding festivities, making preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony a major challenge for the Trust.

He said there are plans to allow devotees to visit the temple complex by the end of October in a regulated manner, with only limited entry at places like Kuber Tila and Ram Darbar.

Landscaping work is also underway, with greenery being developed on 70 per cent of the 70-acre site. The remaining work of planting trees, shrubs and grass is expected to be completed by October 31. A Panchavati spread over 10 acres is also planned to be ready by the end of October.

Mishra said the auditorium in the complex will be completed by March 2026, while work on the four-kilometre boundary wall will continue until the end of 2026. The wall, which will take about 16 months to complete, will be equipped with sensors and 25 watchtowers.

He said the perimeter would be ready before the flag-hoisting ceremony. Preparations for decorating the complex for guests are also being finalised, while cleaning and debris removal have been expedited.

Once the perimeter work is completed and opened by the end of October, devotees will be able to perform circumambulation and visit all six temples within the complex, Mishra added.