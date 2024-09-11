Devotional singer Kanhaiya Mittal withdraws decision to join Congress

Haridwar, Sep 11 (PTI) Famous devotional singer Kanhaiya Mittal has said that he has changed his mind about joining Congress after receiving feedback from sants, mahants and politicians.

Mittal became famous with his song 'Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Layenge'.

Earlier, he had expressed his wish to join Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

“I had expressed my wish to join (Congress) but people gave me feedback that I should not join. Sants, mahants and politicians said that this should not happen. When BJP’s senior leadership interfered and I spoke with them, I thought that this step was wrong,” Mittal told PTI on Tuesday about his planning to join the Congress.

On September 8, Mittal said he would join Congress as soon as possible. PTI AMS