Dewatering continues in Assam mine, five trapped workers yet to be traced

Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) Dewatering continued in the coal quarry in Assam's Dima Hasao district, with the authorities failing to trace the five workers who are still trapped inside for 10 days, officials said on Wednesday.

Water was pumped out of the mine using machines brought by the ONGC and Coal India, and the water level has gone down considerably.

Dewatering is being carried out with the help of nine pumps while six others are on standby, the official said.

Nine workers had been trapped inside the mine on January 6 when the quarry was flooded. Four bodies were recovered since then.

The water level, which was initially at 100 ft, is coming down gradually and the current level is being ascertained, he said.

Divers will go inside the quarry only after the water level recedes to search for the trapped miners.

The four bodies were found floating on the water with navy, army and NDRF divers bringing them out.

The first body was recovered last Wednesday and three others on Saturday.

Navy divers who were requisitioned for rescue operations since the second day of the tragedy have been withdrawn and moved out of the incident site, an official said.

The rescue operations were being carried out jointly by the army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF and district administration since the first day.

''The hope of survival of the remaining trapped miners appears to be waning as they remain trapped for the ninth day but the rescue operations will continue," the official said.

An underwater Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) is also being sent inside the quarry at regular intervals to capture images of the trapped miner, the official added.

The chief minister had earlier claimed that the mine was abandoned 12 years ago and was under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation till three years ago. PTI DG DG NN