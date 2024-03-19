DFS issues notice to JLN Stadium authorities after man's death in blaze

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium authorities to not host any events on the premises until the fire safety norms are renewed, days after a man died there due to suffocation during a blaze.

"We have asked the stadium authorities to discontinue using the entire stadium complex for holding games, events, and functions," DFS Chief Atul Garg told PTI.

The letter was sent to the stadium's administrator in connection with the fire incident that took place around 7:30 am on March 13 in the stadium's CCTV room, a DFS official said.

The blaze had erupted in the lower basement of the main arena near the P-1 tunnel in JLN stadium. A man was found unconscious in the CCTV room and later declared dead, according to police.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) following man's death, they said.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that the stadium's fire safety certificate is yet to be renewed, following which the letter was sent to the authorities on March 15, the official said.

