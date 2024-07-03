DFS records 50 pc decline in fire-related calls since onset of monsoon: Officials

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) There was a decline of almost 50 per cent in fire-related calls since last week after the national capital was inundated in the monsoon shower, DFS officials said.

According to officials of the Delhi Fire Services, the department, on average, received over 200 calls related to fire and bird and animal rescue every day during the summer season.

On May 29, the department received 183 fire-related calls, recording a nearly three-fold rise over the single-day calls this year, DFS chief Atul Garg said. It recorded However, there has been a decline since the monsoon began. "We are currently getting around 70 to 80 small fire-related calls and 30 to 20 calls related to birds and animal rescue," Garg said.

According to the data provided by the fire department, till June 25, 83 fire-related deaths were recorded, and over 390 people were injured in Delhi. However, 39 fire-related deaths were recorded till June 24, 2023.

The data further showed that 16 people were killed in fire-related incidents in January, another 16 in February, 12 in March, four in April, seven in May, and 28 till June 25.

Garg said, "In January, we received 1,204 calls, 1,032 fire-related calls in February, 1,328 calls in March, in April we received 2,357 calls, 3,973 calls in May, and 2793 calls till June 24. We received the highest number of fire-related calls on May 29," Garg said.

On May 26, a fire tragedy at Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area claimed the lives of six newborns and left five babies injured. Recently, a massive fire broke out in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Another fire had claimed the lives of four people of a family in Delhi's Dwarka last month.