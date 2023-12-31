DFS stations fire tenders at key locations in Delhi in view of New Year celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) As the national capital gears up to ring in the New Year, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the celebrations go off smoothly, officials said on Sunday.

The department has stationed fire tenders at key locations that are likely to witness high-octane celebrations and high footfalls, they added.

In a post on 'X', DFS chief Atul Garg said, "DFS has made elaborate arrangements for the safety of Citizens of Delhi on the eve of New year and in addition to fire stations are in alert mode fire tenders will be placed at following locations to meet any emergency if arises (sic). Happy new year to all." Authorities have identified 10 to 12 vulnerable locations in the city where special arrangements have been made, the officials said.

These locations include Ansal Plaza, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Gandhi Nagar Market, Pacific Mall, Rani Bagh Market, Chhatarpur, Majnu Ka Tila, Hauz Khas Village market, Guru Hanuman Marg, Aero City, Mukherjee Nagar and the Kalkaji temple area.

"Our priority is to maintain a joyful atmosphere while prioritising the safety of all people," Garg told PTI earlier.

Security has also been beefed up across the national capital with heavy police deployment. PTI COR SLB IJT IJT