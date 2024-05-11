DG Agrawal hoists 350-foot-high BSF flag in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on Saturday hoisted a 350-foot-high BSF flag in Amritsar, said a spokesperson.
"The DG, BSF hoisted the towering 350-foot-high BSF flag at the Shahi Qila complex, standing as a proud symbol of the BSF's commitment to safeguarding the borders," said the spokesperson.
"The BSF flag with dimensions 60 feet by 40 feet, now proudly stands alongside the highest national flag in the Indian subcontinent, and will be visible from kilometers away," said the spokesperson.
Last year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 418-foot-high national flag, tallest in the country, at Attari in Amritsar.
Agrawal visited Punjab to take stock of the security situation and deployment of forces in the wake of the ongoing general elections.
He also visited the BSF K9 Dog training centre located in Ferozepur.
He emphasised the critical importance of advanced canine training methodologies and underscored the valuable roles that canines play in the line of duty. PTI CHS MNK MNK