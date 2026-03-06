DG Assam Rifles emphasises synergy between force personnel, local people for peace

Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, on Friday emphasised the importance of synergy between security forces and the local population to ensure peace and development.

The emphasis was made during his visit to the Headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) here during which the DG was briefed on operational preparedness, the prevailing security situation and welfare measures for troops in the area.

He interacted with officers and personnel of IGAR (North), appreciating their dedication and professionalism in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The DG also commended the initiatives undertaken by IGAR (North) in fostering goodwill and strengthening bonds with the local populace through various civic action programmes.

As part of welfare initiatives, Lt Gen Lakhera inaugurated a sports complex at Kohima Garrison for use by all ranks. He noted that participation in sports promotes camaraderie, discipline, sportsmanship and a healthy lifestyle, which are essential attributes for uniformed personnel.

The DG also inaugurated a newly constructed Sainik Institute along with a modern Cook House at Dimapur Sector, aimed at enhancing welfare and administrative infrastructure for troops.

The modern Cook House, equipped with upgraded kitchen infrastructure and improved storage and cooking arrangements, has been set up to ensure improved hygiene, efficiency and better working conditions for personnel responsible for preparing meals for troops.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Lakhera interacted with the troops and appreciated the efforts of the sector in maintaining exemplary standards of discipline, administration and welfare for soldiers.

He emphasised that robust infrastructure and efficient logistical support play a crucial role in sustaining operational readiness and high morale among soldiers serving in challenging environments.