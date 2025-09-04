DG BRO visits flood-hit areas in Jammu to assess damage to road infrastructure

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) The Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, visited various flood-hit areas in Jammu to assess the damage to road infrastructure in the region.

The BRO chief is currently on a three-day visit to the region following heavy rains, flash floods and landslides that have damaged dozens of roads and bridges, including the most important surface link with Kashmir — the national highway.

"Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan inspected rain and flood-affected areas under Project Sampark on Wednesday to assess the damage to road infrastructure and review measures for its early restoration," a BRO spokesperson said.

He also instructed the BRO ground workforce and commanding officers to speed up restoration work on the flood-damaged road infrastructure to ensure early resumption of surface connectivity.

Nine days of continuous rains have hit the Jammu region, resulting in a death toll of over 120 people and damage to hundreds of residential houses and other structures, besides power, water, road and agricultural infrastructure in the region.