DG BSF visits Jammu frontier, lauds troops for contribution to Operation Sindoor

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday visited the Jammu frontier and lauded the troops for their invaluable contribution to Operation Sindoor.

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, DG Chawdhary laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial at the BSF headquarters in Paloura in remembrance of late sub inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and late constable Deepak Chingakham.

Both men made the supreme sacrifice, facing intense enemy fire and shelling while defending their border outpost during the operation.

"A solemn salute to their ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation," the BSF said on X.

Addressing the troops of BSF Jammu, the Director General reaffirmed the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the nation’s borders under the most challenging circumstances.

He commended their unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions to Operation Sindoor that was launched on May 7 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.