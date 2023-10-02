DG NCC calls on LG Ladakh; discusses expansion, other issues

Leh, Oct 2 (PTI) Director General of National Cadet Corps Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Monday called on Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra to discuss expansion of the uniformed youth organisation in the Union Territory, a defence spokesperson said.

The DG NCC also discussed upcoming national-level NCC camps in Ladakh and the raising of a new NCC battalion at Kargil, the spokesperson said.

Mishra issued instructions for extending full support for the furtherance of NCC in the region, the spokesperson said The meeting was also attended by Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh Ravinder Kumar.

The meeting concluded with the DG NCC presenting a memento to the Lt Governor, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB