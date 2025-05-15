DG of Israeli Defence Ministry speaks to Defence Secretary, lauds Operation Sindoor: MoD

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The director general of Israel's Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram on Thursday spoke with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, extending Israel's full support to India's "rightful fight against terrorism" while lauding the "success of Operation Sindoor", officials said.

The Indian Ministry of Defence shared the information in a post on X.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to "deepen bilateral" defence ties and discussed a "future road map" to further strengthen strategic cooperation, officials said.

"DG, Israel Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram today spoke with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, extending Israel's full support to India's rightful fight against terrorism while lauding the success of #OperationSindoor," it posted on X.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In the post, the Ministry of Defence also said, "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral #defenceties and discussed a future roadmap to further strengthen strategic cooperation. #IndiaIsrael #DefencePartnership #OpSindoor #CounterTerrorism".

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, in a post on X on May 7, said, "Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor". PTI KND RHL