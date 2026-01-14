DGBR reviews post-GLOF road restoration in Sikkim, meets Trishakti Corps GOC

Gangtok, Jan 14 (PTI) Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh on Wednesday visited Sikkim to review the status of restoration and resilience measures of road infrastructure following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of 2023.

During the visit, Lt Gen Singh interacted with Trishakti Corps General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann and held discussions with Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravinder Telang to strengthen civil–military coordination for long-term connectivity and disaster resilience in the state.

According to a defence statement, the discussions focused on restoration and upgradation of flood-damaged roads, strengthening vulnerable stretches, slope stabilisation, drainage improvement and construction of protective works to ensure reliable all-weather connectivity in Sikkim’s fragile, high-altitude terrain. Emphasis was laid on adopting climate-resilient infrastructure solutions to mitigate the impact of future extreme weather events.

The statement said that in the immediate aftermath of the 2023 GLOF, the Indian Army under Trishakti Corps responded swiftly to assist civil authorities by providing evacuation support, medical aid, debris clearance and reopening of critical road links, restoring access to remote and cut-off areas under challenging conditions. Temporary connectivity solutions were also established to ensure movement of essential supplies and services.

As recovery operations progressed, Trishakti Corps has continued close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation and the state government to prioritise infrastructure strengthening, alternate alignments and disaster-mitigation measures, along with sustained logistics support, medical assistance and community outreach, the statement said.

The visit reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to nation-building, disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure development, highlighting strong civil–military synergy in support of the people of Sikkim, it added. PTI COR NN