DGGI arrests two persons for evading over Rs 50 crore GST

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with separate cases of alleged GST evasion to the tune of Rs 50 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad zonal unit, carried out these arrests on January 6 to sustain pressure on the organised tax fraud network, a release said.

"Sunil Kumar, Managing Director of Orange Passenger Transport Pvt Ltd, was found to have collected Rs 28.24 crore GST and not deposited the same to the Government even after three months from the due date. In another case, Chethan N, Managing Director of Trillion Lead Factory Pvt Ltd, was the 'mastermind' of fake Input Tax Credit to the tune of Rs 22 crore," the release said.

Both were arrested under the provisions of the CGST Act 2017, the release added.

The DGGI said that it intensified enforcement actions against organised GST evasion cases and, based on specific intelligence gathered through data analytics and inter-agency collaborations. Enforcement actions were initiated against the masterminds of organised GST evasion rackets. PTI VVK VVK ADB