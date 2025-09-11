DGHS withdraws directive barring physiotherapists from using 'Dr' prefix

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The director general of health services (DGHS) has withdrawn a directive that had barred physiotherapists from using the prefix "Dr", stating that the matter requires further examination.

On september 9, DGHS Dr Sunita Sharma had written to Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Dilip Bhanushali, stating that physiotherapists are not entitled to use the prefix "Dr" and that it is reserved only for registered medical practitioners.

"This is with reference to the letter dated September 9, 2025 regarding the use of the prefix 'Dr' and suffix 'PT' by physiotherapists in India. Thereafter, representations have been received on this matter which require further examination and deliberations. Hence, the aforesaid DO letter may be treated as withdrawn as the matter requires further examination," Sharma said in a letter written on Wednesday.

On September 9, Sharma had said the directorate had received several representations and strong objections from various organisations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the use of the prefix "Dr" and suffix "PT" by physiotherapists.

The IAPMR had informed that the issue arose from the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025, published by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 23 (Page 34, Point No. 3.2.3 -- "The recommended title thus stands as the 'Physiotherapist' with the prefix 'Dr' and suffix 'PT'").

Listing the points of concern that were highlighted, Sharma said in the letter written on September 9 that physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix "Dr" as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery.

Physiotherapists should not be permitted primary care practice and should only treat referred patients as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions, some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention.

"In this regard, it is stated that the above recommendation is contrary to legal pronouncements and advisory orders issued by various courts and medical councils in the country," Sharma said.

She also cited some of the important rulings, including a 2003 judgment of the Patna High Court that held that unless physiotherapists are enrolled in the State Medical Register, they cannot practise modern medicine or use the prefix "Dr".

It is pertinent to mention that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council) Bill, 2007 had earlier decided that the title "Doctor" (Dr) may only be used by registered practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani.

No other category of medical professionals, including nursing and paramedical staff, is allowed to use the title, the letter had said.

The general body had also obtained a legal opinion, which stated that any physiotherapist using the title "Doctor", without holding a recognised medical qualification, would be violating provisions of the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.

Such a violation attracts action under section 7 of the Act for the contravention of sections 6 and 6A, the letter added.

This legal opinion was adopted by the council at its meeting held on March 23, 2004. Accordingly, the ethics committee of the council reiterated that persons with qualifications in physiotherapy are not entitled to use the prefix "Dr" under any circumstances whatsoever, the letter said.

"It is hereby directed that the usage of the prefix 'Dr' for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith. A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public," it added. PTI PLB RC