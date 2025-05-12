DGMO-level talks rekindle hope in Bengal BSF jawan's family for his return from Pak captivity

Rishra (WB), May 12 (PTI) The DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan have brought a ray of hope to the distressed family of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Sahu, who is currently in Pakistani custody after reportedly crossing the international border inadvertently.

Sahu, 40, was posted in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab and was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, just a day after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Following the terror strike, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a series of precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the border on May 7. Pakistan also tried to hit back.

The developments plunged Sahu's family in Rishra, located in West Bengal's Hooghly district, into anxiety and uncertainty.

With no official communication from Pakistani authorities, the family is pinning its hopes on the recent military-level dialogue.

"It has been 20 days. We have no information except that he's in Pakistan. With the DGMOs speaking now, we hope this issue will be raised alongside the ceasefire and peace discussions," Sahu's wife Rajani told reporters.

Rajani said she has been seeking help from officials and leaders and had even travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur to meet BSF officers.

"After my return from Pathankot, I had hoped that my husband would return soon. When the Pakistani Ranger was detained on the Indian side, we had hoped that he would be released soon. But nothing happened," she said.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday deliberated on various aspects of the May 10 understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

The breakthrough has renewed hopes in Sahu's household, which has been awaiting positive news for nearly three weeks.

Rajani said she also spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who personally called her on Sunday evening.

"The chief minister assured me of every possible effort to bring my husband back. She also enquired about my health and said the government would provide medical assistance to my elderly in-laws, if required," she said.

Pointing to the Pakistani Ranger apprehended by Indian forces in Rajasthan on May 3, she expressed hope that a possible prisoner swap might pave the way for her husband's return.

"We are hopeful that the authorities concerned will consider this case humanely and act swiftly," she said.

After India launched 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to several key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea. PTI AMR PNT NN