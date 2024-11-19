DGMS visits Siachen base camp to review medical operations

Leh/Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Director General Medical Service (DGMS) of Indian Army, Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, on Tuesday visited base camp of the world highest and coldest battlefield, Siachen glacier in Ladakh, and reviewed the medical operations.

Advertisment

"Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair, DGMS (Army) and Senior Colonel Comandant, AMC, visited Siachen base camp and Kumar base to review medical operations and logistics at military hospital Partapur," Army’s Northern Command said on X.

The DGMS interacted with troops and paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Siachen War Memorial.

She lauded AMC, ADC and MNS personnel for their exemplary efforts in ensuring quality medical care in the world's toughest battlefield. PTI AB KSS KSS