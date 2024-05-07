DGP, BSF Special DG discuss security situation in J&K

Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Director General of Police R R Swain and Border Security Force (BSF) Special DG Yogesh Bahadur Khurania met on Tuesday and discussed the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Khurania, who heads the BSF's Western Command, called on Swain in Jammu, they said.

The officials said that both sides during the hour-and-a-half-long meeting extensively discussed the current security scenario in various areas and pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, including dynamics related to infiltration.

BSF IG Dinesh Kumar Boora, who participated in the discussions, provided valuable analytical insights and actionable points for enhanced coordination to address new challenges, the officials added.

The discussions also covered election deployment, terrorist activities in the Basantgarh area and threats in Rajouri and Poonch. PTI AB AS AS