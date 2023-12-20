DGP calls for strengthening access-control at various railway stations in J-K

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Wednesday called for strengthening access-control at various railway stations to check any attempt of transportation of weapons, explosives or narco-substances.

The DGP visited the Government Railway Police (GRP) headquarters here and chaired an officers meeting to review the overall security of the railways and functioning of the GRP in the Union Territory, said a police spokesman.

Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Sunil Kumar, gave a powerpoint presentation, highlighting the role of different forces viz the GRP, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the police, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the private agencies.

“A lot of efforts are being made but a lot more needs to be done to enhance the preventive and detective capabilities of railway police,” Swain said, emphasizing on enforcement, investigation and intelligence gathering.

The DGP gave thrust on strengthening of access-control at various railway stations and on the periphery of the railway stations to check any attempt of transportation of weapons, explosive or narco-substances.

The spokesman said that discussions were also held on the security plan for under construction 111-km Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line.

In order to enhance the level of surveillance, the DGP said it is necessary to identify the ‘deficient capabilities’ and the officers should strive to fill the gaps through technology and intelligence gathering.

“The filling of the gaps will yield better results,” he said and directed to dive deeper into the past incidents of different natures and try to find the present status, whereabouts of the persons involved and those behind those particular incidents.

The DGP advised for making best use of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS). PTI TAS AS AS