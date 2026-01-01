DGP conducts security review of key religious sites in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday reviewed security arrangements at key religious places in Jammu city as part of heightened security preparedness.

The director general of police was accompanied by the IGP Jammu and the IGP of CRPF in the Jammu sector. These prominent religious sites, whose security was reviewed, include the Bawa-Wali Mata temple and Ragunath temple.

The DGP emphasised the need for layered security, effective crowd management, use of technology and strong inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety of devotees. PTI AB NSD NSD